Embiid (foot) won't play in Friday's game versus the Magic.
Embiid will skip his third consecutive game as he recovers from a bothersome left foot sprain. Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell have been the primary beneficiaries in terms of minutes during Embiid's absence and should see added run again Friday.
