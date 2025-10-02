76ers' Joel Embiid: Unavailable Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Embiid (knee) is not available for Thursday's preseason game against the Knicks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
This is no real surprise, as Embiid did not come into camp at 100 percent health. He did get in a full practice Saturday, but the center has not committed to a timetable yet. It remains to be seen if or when he'll step on the floor for preseason action.
