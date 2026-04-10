Embiid underwent a successful appendectomy Thursday, and his timeline for a return to basketball activities is uncertain, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com.

While the door may be open for Embiid to return at some point during the playoffs if the 76ers go on a deep run, his regular season is over. The star big man had his workload managed all year long, finishing with averages of 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 blocks in 31.6 minutes per tilt in 38 games this season. Philadelphia is set to proceed with Adem Bona and Andre Drummond as its top center choices going forward.