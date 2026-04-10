76ers' Johni Broome: Out again Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Broome (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Pacers.
Broome underwent surgery in February to repair a meniscus tear and remains without a timetable to return. Even when healthy, he likely won't have a regular spot in the rotation.
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