Head coach Nick Nurse hasn't ruled out the possibility of Oubre (knee) returning during Philadelphia's road trip that ends Saturday against the Knicks, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Oubre participated in 3-on-3 work Tuesday and is expected to be re-evaluated before Thursday's contest against the Mavericks. The veteran swingman hasn't played since Nov. 14 due to a sprained LCL in his left knee, though he appears to be inching closer to a return. The Sixers are expected to provide an update on Oubre's status by Wednesday night.