Oubre rolled his ankle in Sunday's 129-105 win over the Nets and didn't return, though he was available to check back in, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports. He finished with 29 points (12-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block across 33 minutes.

Oubre exited to the locker room after the third quarter and returned to the bench shortly thereafter, though he never checked back in. He finished with a team- and season-high 29 points. After being cleared to return Sunday, the 29-year-old forward is expected to be available for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.