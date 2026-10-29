James supplied 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 114-109 win over the Pacers.

James took a backseat as a scorer but orchestrated Philadelphia's offense effectively, recording a game-high 10 assists without committing a turnover. The veteran forward also made his presence felt defensively with three combined steals and blocks. Even with several established scoring options alongside him, James continues to offer substantial fantasy value through his playmaking and versatility.