Bagley ended with 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, four steals, one assist and one block across 43 minutes during Sunday's 122-102 loss to Chicago.

Bagley logged game- and career-high marks in rebounds and steals while recording his second consecutive double-double. The two-way player spent a majority of the season in the G League, where he averaged 9.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 26.2 minutes per game in 34 appearances. However, Bagley appeared in each of the parent club's final 10 outings, finishing the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 6.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 1.0 assists and 0.9 steals across 25.3 minutes per contest.