Marcus Bagley: Waived by Philadelphia
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The 76ers waived Bagley on Sunday.
Bagley was signed to a one-year deal by the 76ers back in April, so he wasn't on an Exhibit 10 deal. Therefore, there's no guarantee he ends up with Philadelphia's G League affiliate.
