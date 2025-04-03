Bagley became a free agent Thursday after his 10-day contract with the 76ers expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

The 76ers have the option to re-sign Bagley to a second 10-day deal, but they are instead planning on replacing him on the 15-man roster with center Colin Castleton, who is expected to be brought in on a new 10-day pact. During his week-and-a-half-long stay with the 76ers, Bagley appeared in each of Philadelphia's five games and averaged 4.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 20.0 minutes while shooting 37.5 percent from the field.