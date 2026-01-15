Grimes provided eight points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 133-107 loss to the Cavaliers.

Grimes continues to struggle, having scored single digits in three of the past four games. Inconsistent minutes have subsequently impacted his ability to build any momentum on the offensive end, limiting his overall fantasy appeal. Over his past four games, Grimes has averaged just 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers, leaving him outside the top 200 in standard leagues.