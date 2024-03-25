Covington (knee) didn't travel with the 76ers on the team's four-game road trip and will remain out for Monday's matchup with the Kings, Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Covington remains back in Philadelphia and is continuing to ramp back up after being sidelined since late December with a left knee bone bruise. The 76ers haven't relayed that Covington has been cleared for full contact yet, so he's likely to miss additional contests beyond Monday's game.