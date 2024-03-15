Covington (knee) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Hornets.
Covington's absence streak will extend to 35 games Saturday while dealing with a left knee injury. Until Philadelphia updates the veteran forward's return timetable or he returns to practice, Covington can be considered week-to-week.
More News
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Another absence coming•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Progressing in recovery•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Out at least three more weeks•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Still three weeks away•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Not yet practicing•
-
76ers' Robert Covington: Out another 3-to-4 weeks•