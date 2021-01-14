Harris (COVID-19 protocols) is available for Thursday's game against the Heat, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.
As expected, Harris will make his return from a three-game absence. He should re-join the starting five against a bare-bones Heat team that's missing the majority of its key contributors.
