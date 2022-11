Harris (hip) returned to practice Monday, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Harris has missed back-to-back games due to a hip injury, but his return to practice suggests he may be able to play Tuesday against the Nets. His availability would be a welcome sight for the Sixers, who'll be without James Harden (foot), Joel Embiid (foot) and Tyrese Maxey (foot) for at least the next two games.