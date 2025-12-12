The 76ers downgraded Maxey (illness) to questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Maxey was previously listed as probable, so he's trending in the wrong direction as Friday's 7 p.m. ET tip approaches. The point guard leads the NBA in minutes and has yet to miss a game this season. If Maxey ends up sitting out, the 76ers could lean more heavily on VJ Edgecombe, Quentin Grimes and Jared McCain out of the backcourt.