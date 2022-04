Henry posted 23 points (9-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists and three blocks in 46 minutes during Sunday's G League win over Raptors 905.

Although Henry was unable to post double figures in any category outside of scoring Sunday, he flirted with a triple-double to help lead the Blue Coats to the G League Finals. Since the start of the playoffs, he's averaged 19.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 42.2 minutes per game.