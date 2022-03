Henry totaled 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds and two blocks in 21 minutes during Wednesday's G League loss to Long Island.

Henry logged single-digit scoring totals in each of his last two appearances, but he was slightly more effective while shooting 57.1 percent from the floor Wednesday. He's now averaging 12.8 points and 4.8 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per game this season.