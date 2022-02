Henry compiled 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during Saturday's G League loss to Raptors 905.

Henry served as a starter during Saturday's matchup and scored in double figures once again despite shooting just 16.7 percent from beyond the arc. The 22-year-old has been relatively consistent in the G League this season, and he's averaging 14.1 points and 5.0 rebounds in 29.5 minutes per game.