Carlson became a free agent Saturday after his second 10-day contract with the Thunder expired, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Oklahoma City will have to either re-sign Carlson to a two-way deal or rest-of-season contract in order to retain him. While the Thunder could be interested in keeping Carlson in the fold, the team may prefer to keep a spot on the roster open until Thursday's trade deadline to create more flexibility. Across Carlson's 15 appearances for the Thunder this season, he has averaged 3.1 points and 1.7 rebounds in 6.3 minutes.