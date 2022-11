Green tallied 24 points (7-15 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes in Saturday's 133-126 victory over Sioux Falls.

Green continues to live on the perimeter for the Herd as he took just two shots from inside the arc. Through four games with Wisconsin, 44 of his 59 shot attempts have come from three-point range and he's making 45.5 percent of those tries.