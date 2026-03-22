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Bucks' AJ Green: Moves to bench
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1 min read
Green will come off the bench Saturday against the Suns.
The Bucks will mix things up Saturday and move Taurean Prince into the first unit. Green is likely to maintain a sizable role despite this news.
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