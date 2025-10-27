Green racked up 20 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes during Sunday's 118-113 loss to Cleveland.

Green, who was signed to a four-year, $45 million contract extension over the offseason, is quickly proving his worth to the franchise. Making his third start in a row Sunday, Green once again caught fire from beyond the arc. He looks to be a quality three-point specialist with averages of 13.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 3.3 three-pointers through the opening three games of the regular season.