Green (shoulder) is being listed as questionable for Saturday's game in Detroit, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Green exited Friday's loss to the 76ers with the shoulder injury, and now he's in danger of missing Saturday's game. With Saturday's game coming as the second in a back-to-back set, the Bucks won't host a shootaround, so Green will essentially be a game-time call. If he's not able to give it a go, Kyle Kuzma could get a start and there would be more minutes available for Gary Trent and Gary Harris.