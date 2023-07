The Bucks signed Green to a multi-year contract Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

While the terms of the contract are yet to be announced, the first year of Green's deal is reportedly fully guaranteed. As a rookie on a two-way contract, he averaged 4.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 9.9 minutes across 35 games in 2022-23. Green will likely continue to have a depth role for the Bucks.