Portis accumulated 17 points (7-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 24 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 112-103 win over Chicago.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo making his return from a calf strain, Portis shifted back to the second unit but remained productive, recording his fifth double-double of the season, all of which have come in the last seven games. Over that stretch, the veteran forward is averaging 17.6 points, 9.7 boards, 2.1 threes, 1.3 steals and 1.1 assists while shooting 53.7 percent from the floor and an impressive 50.0 percent (15-for-30) from beyond the arc.