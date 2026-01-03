Portis closed Friday's 122-121 win over Charlotte with 20 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block over 22 minutes.

Portis scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half, 11 of which came in the fourth quarter to help propel the Bucks to a come-from-behind victory. It was his sixth 20-plus-point outing of the season, and the veteran big man has scored in double-digits in each of his last 10 games. Over that span, Portis has averaged 18.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.7 threes and 0.9 steals over 27.8 minutes per game.