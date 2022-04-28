Portis totaled 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt), 17 rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 116-100 win over the Bulls.

Portis was a menace on the glass Wednesday, logging a season-high 17 rebounds. A third-straight double-double for Portis, he's outperformed Brook Lopez in recent nights. The reintroducing of Lopez to Milwaukee's rotation threw off Portis' production, but it seems a rebalancing has begun taking hold. Portis could be heavily utilized in a switch-oriented, second-round matchup against Boston.