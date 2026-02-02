Portis racked up eight points (4-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Sunday's 107-79 loss to Boston.

Making his third straight start, Portis struggled to find his shot but ripped down a dozen boards for the second time in that span. The veteran forward has seen a bigger workload of late, and over his last 10 games (four starts) Portis is averaging 14.1 points, 7.6 boards, 3.1 assists and 1.8 threes in 29.0 minutes.