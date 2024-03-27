Portis closed Tuesday's 128-124 double-overtime loss to the Lakers with 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one block and one steal over 30 minutes.

Portis and Giannis Antetokounmpo (29 points, 21 rebounds) combined to account for 55.7 percent of Milwaukee's rebounds as a team -- although Los Angeles still won the rebounding battle 69 to 61. Tuesday represents a quintessential performance of the best Portis brings off Milwaukee's bench, contributing via efficient scoring, reliable floor spacing and two-way rebounding energy.