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Bucks' Bogoljub Markovic: Solid all-around effort in SL loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Markovic amassed 10 points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks across 28 minutes in Monday's 95-89 California Classic Summer League loss to the Kings.

Markovic struggled from beyond the arc once again, though he still scored in double figures and was one of four Milwaukee players to do so. The 20-year-old big man also showcased his passing and rebounding abilities, leading the Bucks in both rebounds and assists. Additionally, he filled up the stat sheet on the defensive end, closing as one of three Bucks players with four combined steals-plus-blocks.

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