Burries recorded 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Friday's 128-127 preseason win over Indiana.

Fresh off a 19-point performance against the Bulls, Burries turned in another encouraging performance, despite continuing to struggle from the perimeter. He has now gone 1-of-11 from the three-point line over his past two games, which could simply be a sign of nerves. With that said, he has been more than adequate on the defensive end, tallying six steals in that same span. While he isn't a must-roster player in standard leagues, he is certainly someone to monitor closely, especially if Milwaukee struggles out of the gate.