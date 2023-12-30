Lopez ended Friday's 119-111 victory over the Cavaliers with nine points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists and six blocks across 36 minutes.

Lopez is not known for being a proficient scorer and has posted single-digit scoring digits in three of his last four outings. However, he's been an absolute beast on the defensive end, tallying multiple blocks in five of his last six contests and also bringing energy on the glass. Even though Lopez is a below-average rebounder for his size, he is the piece that anchors the defense for the Bucks, and while his scoring numbers aren't there on a regular basis, he does enough on both ends of the court to remain valuable in all fantasy formats.