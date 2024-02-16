Lopez chipped in 14 points (5-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals across 35 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 loss to the Grizzlies.

Lopez often has a soft touch around the rim and can make it rain from three-point range, but neither was the case Thursday, as he needed 14 shots to score 14 points while struggling badly from three-point range. The veteran big man still salvaged his fantasy stat line due to his solid contributions in peripheral stats, including his 15th game with four or more blocks in the current campaign. Lopez enters the All-Star break with averages of 13.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.0 assists per game since the beginning of January.