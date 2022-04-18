Lopez provided 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds and two blocks across 32 minutes during Sunday's 93-86 victory over Chicago.

On a night when Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton struggled to score efficiently, Lopez was the Bucks' second-best offensive option for much of the night. The big man saw his most minutes since returning from injury and was one of the few bright spots for a Milwaukee team that committed 21 turnovers and shot just 26.3 percent (10-38 3Pt) from three. Dating back to the final weeks of the regular season, Lopez has scored in double figures in 11 of his last 12 appearances.