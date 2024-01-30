Lopez contributed 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Monday's 113-107 loss to Denver.

Lopez was beckoning for the ball in the final minutes of the game, catching-and-firing with confidence as Milwaukee's offense stalled down the stretch. Lopez is on a heater, canning 11 threes across his past two games following a seven-game stretch of 28.0 percent shooting from deep. His shot volume in January has increased, averaging 10.9 shots per game versus 9.2 in December.