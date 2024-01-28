Lopez accumulated 24 points (8-11 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 35 minutes during Saturday's 141-117 victory over the Pelicans.

Lopez posted his 10th game of the season with at least three made triples, matching his season-high of six en route to his fifth 20-point game of the season. Lopez posted 26 games with 20-plus points last season, so his scoring ceiling has been diminished in 2023-24, although his shot blocking and defensive impact remain in peak form.