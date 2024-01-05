Lopez closed with nine points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 33 minutes during Thursday's 125-121 victory over the Spurs.
Lopez continues to be one of the NBA's best rim protectors, averaging a career-high 3.0 blocks per game across his first 35 appearances in 2023-24. However, Lopez had his hands full against San Antonio, matching up with rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama.
