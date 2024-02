Lopez (personal) tallied 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 26 minutes in Thursday's 129-105 loss to the Timberwolves.

Lopez rejoined the Bucks after he missed the past three games due to his wife giving birth to the couple's first child. He took back his usual spot in the starting five Thursday and contributed solid numbers across the board, though his minutes were suppressed due to the blowout nature of the game.