Lillard is out for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a right calf strain.
Lillard appears to have sustained a right calf injury during the NBA Cup Championship and will sit out Friday. AJ Green and Delon Wright are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Lillard's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Washington.
