Timme signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Bucks on Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Timme was among the best collegiate big men over the past few seasons at Gonzaga, but he went undrafted Thursday. He averaged 21.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 31.5 minutes per game during his senior season with the Bulldogs and will now compete for a role with the Bucks ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.