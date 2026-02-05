site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bucks' Gary Harris: Iffy for Friday
RotoWire Staff
Harris is questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers due to a left hamstring strain.
The veteran sharpshooter is looking to end a four-game absence with the injury. With Amir Coffey having been traded away, Harris could see some decent burn off the bench if he's able to suit up.
