Coach Mike Budenholzer said Allen (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Allen has missed Milwaukee's last four games due to a right ankle sprain. However, his return to practice Thursday is a good sign of his availability for Sunday's matchup versus the winner of the Heat and Bulls in the Play-In. The 27-year-old guard has started in 70 of his 72 appearances this season.