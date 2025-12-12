Bucks' Jericho Sims: Coming off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smis will come off the bench Thursday against Boston.
Sims has been ineffective in his last two appearances, posting averages of 2.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.5 blocks in 30.5 minutes per contest. For that reason, the Bucks will roll with a smaller lineup featuring Gary Trent in the first unit.
