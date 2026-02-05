Sims posted eight points (4-4 FG), six rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 141-137 overtime win over the Pelicans.

Bobby Portis (hip) missed both halves of the Bucks' back-to-back set, enabling Sims to show what he's capable of as the No. 2 center option behind Myles Turner. Sims has logged at least eight points and six boards to go with multiple assists in consecutive outings, though his place in Milwaukee's rotation seems to be largely contingent upon the availability of Portis going forward.