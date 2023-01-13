Carter chipped in 18 points (6-16 FG, 6-14 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and three steals across 31 minutes during Thursday's 108-102 loss to Miami.

Carter led Milwaukee's bench in scoring, and he did all of his scoring from beyond the arc. He certainly wasn't shy in this one, as he hoisted up a season-high 14 attempts from downtown. Carter has been inconsistent at best for Milwaukee of late, scoring in double figures in back-to-back contests but also being held to zero points in three of his last six appearances.