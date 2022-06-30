Carter and the Bucks agreed to terms Thursday on a two-year contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The details of the deal are yet to be released, but it's likely for near the league minimum and may not be fully guaranteed. Either way, the contract offers Carter some security after he was waived by the Nets midway through last season before catching on with Milwaukee. Carter will continue to provide defensive-minded depth at point guard behind Jrue Holiday, but he's unlikely to make much of a fantasy impact.