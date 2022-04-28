Holiday finished Wednesday's 116-100 victory over the Bulls with 10 points (4-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and nine assists across 36 minutes. He also had six turnovers.

Despite earning a convincing series victory over Chicago, Holiday turned the ball over four-plus times in three of the contests. Additionally, while he erupted for five triples in Game 4, Holiday has shot just 23.8 percent from deep across the other four outings. Holiday clipped at 50.1 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from beyond the arc this season, and will hope to settle into an offensive groove against Boston in a second-round duel beginning Sunday.