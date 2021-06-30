Holiday recorded 19 points (6-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine assists and five rebounds across 38 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Hawks.

Holiday ended just one assist away from dishing out double-digit dimes for the third time in the series, but more importantly, he bounced back from an awful showing in Game 3 where he recorded just six points (2-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT). He's now scored at least 19 points in three of four games during the series and should have a bigger role on offense ahead of Game 5 if Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) ends up being ruled out.