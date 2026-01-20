Porter is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Thunder due to an oblique strain.

The Bucks should have a better idea regarding Porter's status based on his activity level at Wednesday's shootaround, but if he ends up being sidelined against Oklahoma City, Ryan Rollins could see elevated minutes as Milwaukee's clear top point guard. Porter moved to the bench for the Bucks' most recent game Monday, when he finished with nine points, seven assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block in 28 minutes in a 112-110 win over the Hawks.